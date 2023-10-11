Open Menu

Caretaker PM Directs To Expedite Privatization Process Of PIA

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 11, 2023 | 05:41 PM

Caretaker PM directs to expedite privatization process of PIA  

Anwaarul Haq Kakar says directs that the process of privatization of the national airline should be made transparent and fast tracked so that the national exchequer is protected from further losses.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 11th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday directed to expedite the privatization process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other loss making state-owned enterprises.

Addressing a high-level meeting in Islamabad today, he stressed transparency in the whole privatization process.

He directed that the process of privatization of the national airline should be made transparent and fast tracked so that the national exchequer is protected from further losses.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said it is no longer possible to meet the deficit of these institutions from public taxes.

The Prime Minister noted that the aviation sector's reforms would help provide better travelling facilities to the people.

The meeting was informed about the financial position of PIA and progress of privatization process. It was also informed that all obstacles in the privatization of PIA had been removed.

