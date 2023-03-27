UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Provincial Minister For Industries And Commerce SM Tanveer Chairs Meeting About Pyrolysis Units

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired a meeting to review issues related to the ban on pyrolysis units for overcoming environmental pollution in the province, here at Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired a meeting to review issues related to the ban on pyrolysis units for overcoming environmental pollution in the province, here at Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Monday.

The EPD Secretary Dr. Sajid Mahmood, Additional Secretary (Energy), environmental experts and owners of pyrolysis plants attended the meeting. The pyrolysis plant owners assured the implementation of the EPD guidelines for improving the environment.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer termed it a collective responsibility to provide a pollution-free environment to the people. 'We have not come to shut the factories, but to run them,' he explained and added that the plants should use environment-friendly technology and follow the EPD guidelines for environmental protection. Only those units, which did not follow the guidelines of the department, would be closed while those following the guidelines would continue their operations, he concluded.

