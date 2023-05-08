Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer visit Quaid-i-Azam Business Park

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer and Caretaker Minister for Communications and Works Bilal Afzal on Monday visited Quaid-i-Azam Business Park (QABP) on M-2 to observe the progress of ongoing development works

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer and Caretaker Minister for Communications and Works Bilal Afzal on Monday visited Quaid-i-Azam Business Park (QABP) on M-2 to observe the progress of ongoing development works.

During their visit, the Industries minister issued directives to the Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company (PIEDMC) to reclaim land from Labour Department and utilize it for construction of a labour colony.

The CEO of PIEDMC Ali Moazzam Syed briefed the ministers about the progress on development works, as well as the purchase and sale of plots at the QABP.

Industrialists and office bearers of Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce and Industry also attended the meeting.

SM Tanveer instructed the C&W Department to allocate funds for construction of link roads and to write a letter to RPO Sheikhupura requesting the establishment of a police post in the industrial zone.

He also asked the CEO of PIEDMC and former president of the chamber Manzoor Malik to keep liaison with National Highways Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to resolve the issue of construction of an interchange on the M-2 Motorway.

SM Tanveer expressed his determination to complete the development works of industrial zones within the given timeline and assured the business community of resolving any related issues.

The provincial ministers later visited different parts of the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and expressed their satisfaction over the quality of development works.