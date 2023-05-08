UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Provincial Minister For Industries And Commerce SM Tanveer Visit Quaid-i-Azam Business Park

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer visit Quaid-i-Azam Business Park

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer and Caretaker Minister for Communications and Works Bilal Afzal on Monday visited Quaid-i-Azam Business Park (QABP) on M-2 to observe the progress of ongoing development works

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer and Caretaker Minister for Communications and Works Bilal Afzal on Monday visited Quaid-i-Azam Business Park (QABP) on M-2 to observe the progress of ongoing development works.

During their visit, the Industries minister issued directives to the Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company (PIEDMC) to reclaim land from Labour Department and utilize it for construction of a labour colony.

The CEO of PIEDMC Ali Moazzam Syed briefed the ministers about the progress on development works, as well as the purchase and sale of plots at the QABP.

Industrialists and office bearers of Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce and Industry also attended the meeting.

SM Tanveer instructed the C&W Department to allocate funds for construction of link roads and to write a letter to RPO Sheikhupura requesting the establishment of a police post in the industrial zone.

He also asked the CEO of PIEDMC and former president of the chamber Manzoor Malik to keep liaison with National Highways Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to resolve the issue of construction of an interchange on the M-2 Motorway.

SM Tanveer expressed his determination to complete the development works of industrial zones within the given timeline and assured the business community of resolving any related issues.

The provincial ministers later visited different parts of the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and expressed their satisfaction over the quality of development works.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Police Business Punjab Motorway Company Visit Sale Progress Sheikhupura Chamber NHA Commerce Post From Industry FWO Labour

Recent Stories

IHC adjourns appeal against acquittal of 82 PTI ac ..

IHC adjourns appeal against acquittal of 82 PTI activists

10 seconds ago
 Excise department takes action against 160 vehicle ..

Excise department takes action against 160 vehicles for violation

11 seconds ago
 E registration system in Pindi district soon: DC

E registration system in Pindi district soon: DC

3 minutes ago
 Man killed his elder brother

Man killed his elder brother

13 seconds ago
 ECC approves fixation of maximum retail prices of ..

ECC approves fixation of maximum retail prices of 4 new cardiac stents

3 minutes ago
 Cognitive behavioural therapy can improve fatigue ..

Cognitive behavioural therapy can improve fatigue after Covid-19: Study

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.