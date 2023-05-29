Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer reviews Axle Load Management Regime enforcement

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer presided over a meeting to review the steps regarding enforcement of Axle Load Management Regime (ALMR) here at Civil Secretariat on Monday.

The meeting decided to launch an awareness campaign for the Axle Load Management system to be started from July 2023. Under this system, challan shall be made for overloading the vehicles.

The minister said that Axle Load Management Regime was necessary to save the roads from deterioration and all concerned institutions and stakeholders shall be rewarded in this regard. He, while highlighting the steps regarding ALMR, said that a warning shall be instituted to the violators in the first step and then their challan would be ensured.

He said that registration of weighing stations across the province were being made with the cooperation of Punjab Information Technology board and private weighing stations shall be integrated with the database of government to keep an eye on the road traffic situation in the province.

He ordered to conduct a comprehensive study with regard to overloaded vehicles on the roads. The meeting was briefed that the challan and its payment has been finalized with the help of Punjab Information Technology Board.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Industries and Commerce, Additional Secretary Transport, Chairman PITB, DG Industries and others.