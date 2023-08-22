Open Menu

Caretaker Provincial Minister For Industries And Commerce SM Tanveer Reviews Situation After Dissolution Of PIDB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer reviews situation after dissolution of PIDB

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired a meeting to review industrial projects implemented by Punjab Industrial Development Board (PIDB) and the situation after the dissolution of the board in 1997, here at TEVTA Secretariat on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired a meeting to review industrial projects implemented by Punjab Industrial Development Board (PIDB) and the situation after the dissolution of the board in 1997, here at TEVTA Secretariat on Tuesday.

The minister was briefed that PIDB had set up 14 industrial projects including 5 sugar mills, 3 textile mills and 6 rice mills. All industrial projects undertaken by the board had been privatized, 18 cases were pending in various courts regarding recovery of dues. The cell is functioning under an administrator after the dissolution of the board to settle litigation and recovery of dues, the meeting told.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer said that expenditure of millions of rupees from the government treasury every year since 1997 to recover the dues of Rs 100 million was deplorable.

In a difficult economic situation, the country could not afford to waste resources. Matters should be settled amicably with the stakeholders, he added.

SM Tanveer said that Punjab Industries and Commerce Department had resolved years-old cases of industrialists and businessmen. Dues collection and other issues related to privatization of industrial projects set up by the board would be resolved on priority, he added.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta, Additional Secretary Industries, Mukhtar Ahmed from the dissolved board and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Mukhtar Ahmed Commerce Textile All From Government Million

Recent Stories

IHC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal against Toshakh ..

IHC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal against Toshakhana case verdict till Aug 24

6 minutes ago
 DC Swat holds meeting on delimitations

DC Swat holds meeting on delimitations

6 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: ATC extends interim bail of Fawad ..

May-9 vandalism: ATC extends interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry in 2 cases

6 minutes ago
 African Union suspends Niger over coup as 12 troop ..

African Union suspends Niger over coup as 12 troops die in new attack

6 minutes ago
 Prize distribution ceremony held for students

Prize distribution ceremony held for students

21 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: 3 PTI workers remanded in police ..

May-9 vandalism: 3 PTI workers remanded in police custody

23 minutes ago
PDMA Punjab DG visits Atari, reviews flood situati ..

PDMA Punjab DG visits Atari, reviews flood situation in Sutlej River

23 minutes ago
 GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to wel ..

GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to welcome COP28 guests

42 minutes ago
 Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered ..

Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered for his struggles

23 minutes ago
 Sami vows to step up CPEC projects' momentum

Sami vows to step up CPEC projects' momentum

23 minutes ago
 Bilawal, Zardari grieved over martyrdom of securit ..

Bilawal, Zardari grieved over martyrdom of security personnel in South Wazirista ..

23 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses ICA against release of Afridi & Shan ..

IHC dismisses ICA against release of Afridi & Shandana

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business