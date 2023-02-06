UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Provincial Minister For Industry And Commerce S.M Tanveer For Colonization Of Industrial Zones

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce S.M Tanveer on Monday directed the authorities concerned to focus on colonization of industries and provision of basic facilities including gas and electricity to every industrial unit

The minister along with Secretary Industries and Commerce Lt (Rtd) Sohail Ashraf and Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chief Executive Officer Jalal Hassan visited the PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company) Head Office, Sundar Industrial Estate.

PIEDMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Muazzam Syed gave a detailed briefing on the progress of development projects and official matters. The provincial minister directed to prepare an action plan for the next three months of PIEDMC which should be followed vigorously.

He also directed to prepare a detailed plan for the sale of vacant plots in the industrial zones managed by PIEDMC and expedite the progress on development works.

He further directed that the construction of dedicated interchange of Quaid-e-Azam business Park be started without any delay.

SM Tanveer said that colonization of industrial zones should be the first priority so that country's economy could be improved along with the provision of employment.

Industrialists should construct their factories within stipulated time and according to PIEDMC'sregulations so that they could play their role in the country's economy in a timely manner.

GM Business Development Amina Faisal and other relevant officers were also present.

