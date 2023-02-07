Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer and a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) led by its Chairman Hamid Zaman discussed problems of provision of electricity connection to the textile sector, tax refund and social security in his office, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer and a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) led by its Chairman Hamid Zaman discussed problems of provision of electricity connection to the textile sector, tax refund and social security in his office, here on Tuesday.

The Caretaker Provincial Minister said that the textile sector had a key position in the national economy and the textile sector was also a major source of employment. He said that textile sector had great importance in the economy and the problems facing the sector would be solved on priority basis.

SM Tanveer said that the government would never stop the wheel of the industry in any case.

During the meeting APTMA Chairman said that the policy of markets' closure should be implemented in consultation with the stakeholders regarding the saving of energy.

Secretary (Energy Department) Dr. Naeem Rauf, APTMA Senior Vice Chairman Kamran Arshad, Asad Shafi, SM Nabeel and others were also present.