UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Provincial Minister For Industry And Commerce SM Tanveer Forms Committees To Solve Businessmen Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer forms committees to solve businessmen problems

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer on Wednesday constituted three committees comprising government officials and business representatives to solve the problems of business community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer on Wednesday constituted three committees comprising government officials and business representatives to solve the problems of business community.

The provincial minister held a meeting with representatives of all the business and trade bodies of Lahore here at Chief Minister's Office.

Provincial Ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Aamir Mir and Dr. Jamal Nasir, Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) CEO Jalal Hasan, district administration and related officers were also present.

The traders of Azam Cloth Market, urdu Bazaar and other markets of the provincial capital attended the meeting.

The business representatives informed the minister about the problems of business community and markets.

They suggested that a mechanism should be devised to build parking plazas under public-private partnership and a policy should be made in consultation with stakeholders to solve the problems of the markets.

They said that in order to keep the paper rates at an appropriate level, paper mills should be brought under a monitoring authority.

The Provincial Minister said that the country could not afford strikes and business closures, traders should stay away from business closure activities for the stability of the economy.

SM Tanveer said that holding clean and transparent elections was the responsibility of the caretaker government, but solving the problems of businessmen and industrialists was also the responsibility of the government.

The problems related to Punjab government would be solved and Federal government would also be contacted to resolve the business community problems related to it, he added.

He said, "We have come to run factories and businesses, not to close them. The country cannot afford strikes and business closures, therefor the traders should stay away from such activities."On this occasion, Provincial Minister constituted three committees to resolve the problems of traders.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Nasir Market Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets prominent business leade ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets prominent business leaders at Dubai Majlis to chart a ..

12 minutes ago
 Armenia Calls Launch of Talks on Regulation of Lac ..

Armenia Calls Launch of Talks on Regulation of Lachin Corridor With Baku 'Unacce ..

27 minutes ago
 Israel-Lebanon Maritime Deal Paves Way for Land Bo ..

Israel-Lebanon Maritime Deal Paves Way for Land Border Negotiations - US Energy ..

28 minutes ago
 Energy-starved S.Africa offers tax breaks to boost ..

Energy-starved S.Africa offers tax breaks to boost green power

27 minutes ago
 Golden Jubilee of Constitution; Joint session of P ..

Golden Jubilee of Constitution; Joint session of Parliament likely on Apr 10

28 minutes ago
 Annual Inflation in Russia Slowed Down to 11.36% o ..

Annual Inflation in Russia Slowed Down to 11.36% on Feb 20 - Economic Developmen ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.