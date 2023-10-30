Open Menu

Caretaker Punjab Cabinet Approves Rs 2076.2b Budget For Another Four Months

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Caretaker Punjab cabinet approved provincial budget with a total outlay of Rs 2076.2 billion for another four months, November 2023 to February 2024, in its 31st meeting chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi here in his office on Monday

During the meeting, a significant allocation of Rs 50 billion was sanctioned to provide relief to the residents of the province. Additionally, substantial allotments were made towards crucial sectors; the health sector would receive Rs 208 billion, education Rs 222 billion and Rs 10 billion have been set aside for the advancement of Agricultural sector.

The Cabinet also committed Rs 1.80 billion for the National Health Support Programme along with an allocation of Rs 5 billion for Punjab textbooks, while Rs 7. 30 billion have been allocated to address climate change challenges.

The Finance Secretary delivered a comprehensive briefing on the salient features of the forthcoming four-month budget, elucidating on the robust financial standing and surplus resources of the Punjab government. Notably, it was emphasized that the budget maintains a surplus rather than a deficit.

A significant milestone was achieved with the Cabinet's approval of implementing a minimum wage of Rs 32,000 for workers effective since July 1, 2023. The meeting also focused on anti-smog measures, particularly in areas including Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, and Kasur. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi urged a zero-tolerance approach towards violations of these measures, directing relevant commissioners and deputy commissioners to rigorously enforce regulations on smoke-emitting vehicles and brick kilns.

Stringent measures were advised for ongoing construction projects, emphasizing regular sprinkling of water, and a strict prohibition on crop residue burning.

The Punjab price Control for Essential Commodities Ordinance 2023 also received Cabinet approval.The Punjab cabinet also extended commendation to Finance Secretary Mujahid Sher Dil and his team for preparing the four-month budget. The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Advocate General Punjab, Chairman Planning and Development board, departmental secretaries, and senior officers.

More Stories From Business