Open Menu

Caretaker Setup Wants To Handover Stable Economy To Elected Govt: Shamshad

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Caretaker setup wants to handover stable economy to elected govt: Shamshad

Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr. Shamshad Akhtar on Wednesday said that the caretaker government would like to hand over a stable economy to the incoming political government, which could continue the economic policies for the ultimate good of the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr. Shamshad Akhtar on Wednesday said that the caretaker government would like to hand over a stable economy to the incoming political government, which could continue the economic policies for the ultimate good of the people.

She was talking to German Ambassador Alfred Grannas, who called on her at the Finance Division, according to a Finance Ministry press release.

The minister apprised the ambassador about the economic reforms agenda of the caretaker government which was aimed at bringing economic and fiscal stability in the country.

She also said the government had been successful in concluding first review with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently.

She said the fiscal and current account deficit has narrowed and informed the ambassador on key reforms being undertaken by the caretaker government including state-owned enterprises, privatization, forex exchange regime, and reforms in the Federal board of Revenue.

The finance minister appreciated the growing bilateral relations between Germany and Pakistan, and stated that Pakistan highly valued its bilateral ties with Germany including trade and economic relations.

On the occasion, the German ambassador shared sentiments of gratitude with the finance minister on offering the cooperation and support for enhancing and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The ambassador also acknowledged the government's reforms agenda and assured full support to Pakistan in achieving fiscal sustainability.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Exchange German Germany FBR Government

Recent Stories

Ministers visit city’s colleges to inspect facil ..

Ministers visit city’s colleges to inspect facilities

3 minutes ago
 Briefing session held for Pakistani missions in EU ..

Briefing session held for Pakistani missions in EU on trade relations

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest one suspect in injured condition

Police arrest one suspect in injured condition

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqb ..

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar chairs meeting for b ..

8 minutes ago
 UoT declared results of ADA/ADS exams of affiliate ..

UoT declared results of ADA/ADS exams of affiliated colleges

8 minutes ago
 KP, Governor, CM chair law, order meeting

KP, Governor, CM chair law, order meeting

3 minutes ago
Winter rain compounds suffering of displaced Gazan ..

Winter rain compounds suffering of displaced Gazans

3 minutes ago
 People to cast majority vote for PML-N to alleviat ..

People to cast majority vote for PML-N to alleviate poverty, job creation: Musad ..

3 minutes ago
 ECC directs for ensuring fertilizer availability a ..

ECC directs for ensuring fertilizer availability at notified rates

12 minutes ago
 Politically motivated verdict dents Indian SC's cr ..

Politically motivated verdict dents Indian SC's credibility: Azad Jammu & Kashmi ..

3 minutes ago
 DC Duki pays surprise visit to hospital

DC Duki pays surprise visit to hospital

3 minutes ago
 Poliovirus reported in five environmental samples

Poliovirus reported in five environmental samples

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business