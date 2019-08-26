Cargo Ship With 25 People On Board Goes Missing Off Indonesian Coast - Reports

A cargo vessel carrying nickel ore and 25 people on board lost contact on Sunday after making a rescue call from waters off the eastern coast of Indonesia, media reported, citing local authoritie

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) A cargo vessel carrying nickel ore and 25 people on board lost contact on Sunday after making a rescue call from waters off the eastern coast of Indonesia, media reported, citing local authorities.

The ship, named MV Nur Allya, was heading toward the Southeast Sulawesi province when it sent an emergency signal from around Buru Island in the country's Maluku province, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Yusuf Latief, a spokesman for the National Search and Rescue Agency, said that the distress call indicated that there was a threat to the vessel.

According to the head of the local search and rescue office, Muslimin Samaila, after the loss of contact, rescuers rushed to where the ship's signal was last registered.

Samaila said that the rescue operation was halted for the night due to unfavorable weather conditions but would be resumed on Monday.