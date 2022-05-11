UrduPoint.com

Cargo Throughout Rises Significantly At Shanghai Airport

Cargo throughout rises significantly at Shanghai airport

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :A total of 43,000 tonnes of import and export cargo were handled at Shanghai Pudong International Airport between May 1 and 10, up 59.3 percent over the same period in April, according to the airport's customs authorities Wednesday.

The figures show that the Pudong airport, a major global aviation hub, is gradually recovering vitality since Shanghai implemented tough control measures to contain the latest COVID-19 resurgence since late March.

Customs at the airport has made the whole declaration process paperless and offers personalized clearance plans for businesses in key industries such as integrated circuits, bio-medicine and automobiles.

