Cargo Turnover in Russian Seaports Up by 11.6% From January to April - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The cargo turnover in Russian seaports increased by 11.6% in the period from January to April year-on-year and amounted to 300.5 million tonnes, the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation, Rosmorrechflot, said on Thursday.

In particular, transshipment of dry cargo increased by 21% and amounted to 146.4 million tonnes, while transshipment of liquid cargo grew by 4% and reached 154.1 million tonnes, according to the data provided by the agency.

The cargo turnover of seaports in the Arctic alone increased by 3.4% to 33 million tonnes. Transshipment of dry cargo in the region increased by 32.3%, to 9.7 million tonnes, while transshipment of liquid cargo decreased by 5.2%, to 23.3 million tonnes, Rosmorrechflot added.

Meanwhile, the cargo turnover of the seaports of the Baltic Sea increased by 8% and amounted to 87.7 million tonnes, as the transshipment of dry cargo increased by 17.9% to 37.1 million tonnes, and liquid cargo increased by 1.8% to 50.6 million tonnes.

Strong growth was registered in the seaports of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, where the total volume of transshipment increased by 22% to 100.

1 million tonnes, with transshipment of dry cargo growing by 35.7% to 47.8 million tonnes and of liquid cargo jumping by 11 .7% to 52.3 million tonnes.

Russian ports of the Caspian Sea also experienced the growth, as transshipment there surged by 28.7% and reached 2.1 million tonnes. The growth was mainly caused by the 63.5% growth of dry cargo, which now stands at 1.2 million tonnes. The liquid cargo's contribution was not so evident, as it grew by only 0.7% to 0.9 million tonnes in absolute figures.

The cargo turnover of sea ports in Russia's Far East grew by 7.1% and reached 77.6 million tonnes. Dry cargo transshipment jumped by 9.5% to 50.6 million tonnes there, and operations with liquid cargo by 3% to 27 million tonnes.

Compared to the 2.6% growth registered in the first two months of 2023 and over 10% detected in the first quarter, the cargo turnover in Russia's seaports maintains a positive trend, Rosmorrechflot said, adding that for the second month in a row and for the first time since the beginning of 2022, none of the five sea basins of Russia had recorded a drop in the total volume of cargo operations.