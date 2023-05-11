UrduPoint.com

Cargo Turnover In Russian Seaports Up By 11.6% From January To April - Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Cargo Turnover in Russian Seaports Up by 11.6% From January to April - Watchdog

The cargo turnover in Russian seaports increased by 11.6% in the period from January to April year-on-year and amounted to 300.5 million tonnes, the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation, Rosmorrechflot, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The cargo turnover in Russian seaports increased by 11.6% in the period from January to April year-on-year and amounted to 300.5 million tonnes, the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation, Rosmorrechflot, said on Thursday.

In particular, transshipment of dry cargo increased by 21% and amounted to 146.4 million tonnes, while transshipment of liquid cargo grew by 4% and reached 154.1 million tonnes, according to the data provided by the agency.

The cargo turnover of seaports in the Arctic alone increased by 3.4% to 33 million tonnes. Transshipment of dry cargo in the region increased by 32.3%, to 9.7 million tonnes, while transshipment of liquid cargo decreased by 5.2%, to 23.3 million tonnes, Rosmorrechflot added.

Meanwhile, the cargo turnover of the seaports of the Baltic Sea increased by 8% and amounted to 87.7 million tonnes, as the transshipment of dry cargo increased by 17.9% to 37.1 million tonnes, and liquid cargo increased by 1.8% to 50.6 million tonnes.

Strong growth was registered in the seaports of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, where the total volume of transshipment increased by 22% to 100.

1 million tonnes, with transshipment of dry cargo growing by 35.7% to 47.8 million tonnes and of liquid cargo jumping by 11 .7% to 52.3 million tonnes.

Russian ports of the Caspian Sea also experienced the growth, as transshipment there surged by 28.7% and reached 2.1 million tonnes. The growth was mainly caused by the 63.5% growth of dry cargo, which now stands at 1.2 million tonnes. The liquid cargo's contribution was not so evident, as it grew by only 0.7% to 0.9 million tonnes in absolute figures.

The cargo turnover of sea ports in Russia's Far East grew by 7.1% and reached 77.6 million tonnes. Dry cargo transshipment jumped by 9.5% to 50.6 million tonnes there, and operations with liquid cargo by 3% to 27 million tonnes.

Compared to the 2.6% growth registered in the first two months of 2023 and over 10% detected in the first quarter, the cargo turnover in Russia's seaports maintains a positive trend, Rosmorrechflot said, adding that for the second month in a row and for the first time since the beginning of 2022, none of the five sea basins of Russia had recorded a drop in the total volume of cargo operations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia January April From Million

Recent Stories

US Weekly Jobless Claims at 1- Year Highs, Raising ..

US Weekly Jobless Claims at 1- Year Highs, Raising Chance for Fed Rate Pause

11 seconds ago
 Govt determined for social welfare, poverty allevi ..

Govt determined for social welfare, poverty alleviation: Federal Minister for Fi ..

4 minutes ago
 US Banks With Over $50Bln in Assets to Help Pay fo ..

US Banks With Over $50Bln in Assets to Help Pay for Recent Bank Failures - FDIC

4 minutes ago
 Fascist Imran does not deserve any kind of relief ..

Fascist Imran does not deserve any kind of relief from courts, says Marriyum

41 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz reacts to SC orders about Imran Khan

Maryam Nawaz reacts to SC orders about Imran Khan

49 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S and SeaOwl sign agreement to design ..

ADNOC L&amp;S and SeaOwl sign agreement to design remotely operated marine suppl ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.