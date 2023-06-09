UrduPoint.com

Cargo Turnover Of Russian Seaports In January-May Up By 11.2% To 379Mln Tonnes - Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Cargo Turnover of Russian Seaports in January-May Up by 11.2% to 379Mln Tonnes - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The cargo turnover of Russian seaports in January-May increased by 11.2% and amounted to 379 million tonnes compared to the same period of the last year, Federal Agency of Sea and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) said on Friday.

The volume of dry cargo transshipment increased by 20.1% and amounted to 186.2 million tonnes, while that of liquid cargo ” by 3.8%, to 192.8 million tonnes.

