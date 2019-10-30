Carmaker tie-ups and break-ups

(@imziishan)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :With US-Italian auto giant Fiat Chrysler and France's Groupe PSA in merger talks, here is a look at other major auto tie-up deals -- or attempted deals -- since the 1990s.

In May 2019 Fiat Chrysler presented a proposal for a 50/50 merger with French leader Renault that would have created the world's third-largest automaker.

But Fiat abruptly withdrew the offer in June, frustrated with tensions between Renault's executives and the French state, which holds a 15 percent stake in the company and double the voting rights.

Renault's partners in Japan's Nissan were also furious at having been kept in the dark about the plan.

In 1999 Renault acquired a 36.8 percent stake in Nissan, which was close to bankruptcy, and the Romanian brand Dacia.

Renault boss Carlos Ghosn succeeded in pulling the three together and became head of all of them in 2005.

A cross-shareholding deal put 43 percent of Nissan's shares in Renault's hands, while the Japanese group owns 15 percent of Renault.

In 2016 Nissan threw a lifeline to scandal-hit Mitsubishi Motors, buying a 34 percent stake giving it effective control.

Under Ghosn the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance became the top-selling carmaker in 2017 with 10.6 million vehicles worldwide.

The auto chief's arrest in Tokyo in November 2018 on multiple charges of financial misconduct was a major blow to the already tense alliance, leading to a major leadership overhaul.