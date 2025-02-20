Open Menu

Carpet Association Delegation Calls On Commerce Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 10:48 PM

Carpet Association delegation Calls on Commerce Minister

A delegation from the Carpet Association on Thursday met with Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, at his office in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A delegation from the Carpet Association on Thursday met with Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, at his office in Islamabad.

The meeting focused on key issues facing the carpet sector, particularly concerns related to Regulatory Duties (RDs) and Sales Tax,said a press release issued here.

The delegation briefed the minister on the challenges affecting the industry, highlighting that increasing Regulatory Duties and complexities in Sales Tax are negatively impacting exports. They emphasized the need for government intervention to support businesses and skilled workers associated with the sector.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan assured the delegation that the government is committed to addressing these challenges and promoting the carpet industry.

He further stated that the government is actively working on policies to enhance exports and facilitate businesses, ensuring that traditional industries like the carpet sector can thrive and strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global market.

The meeting concluded with a consensus to enhance public-private collaboration to support the sustainable growth of the carpet industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City

13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City

20 minutes ago
 IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement ..

IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement to strengthen cooperation in ..

34 minutes ago
 Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price A ..

Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price AED1.45-1.50

35 minutes ago
 Malik criticizes PTI for using official machinery ..

Malik criticizes PTI for using official machinery in public rallies

1 minute ago
 Year-long coal dispute in Bustikhel, Kohat resolve ..

Year-long coal dispute in Bustikhel, Kohat resolved through mediation

1 minute ago
 Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign ..

Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change

1 minute ago
Kohat launches tree plantation campaign at FATA un ..

Kohat launches tree plantation campaign at FATA university to boost environmenta ..

1 minute ago
 Carpet Association delegation Calls on Commerce Mi ..

Carpet Association delegation Calls on Commerce Minister

1 minute ago
 PM reviews reforms in health, pharmaceutical secto ..

PM reviews reforms in health, pharmaceutical sectors

8 minutes ago
 FIA Academy and British High Commission collaborat ..

FIA Academy and British High Commission collaborate for Cutting-Edge Forensic Tr ..

8 minutes ago
 One killed, one injured in Quetta firing

One killed, one injured in Quetta firing

8 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets MNAs

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets MNAs

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business