Open Menu

Carpet Exhibition To Help Secure Millions Of Dollars Business: CTI Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Carpet exhibition to help secure millions of dollars business: CTI chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ijazur Rehman expressed the hope on Sunday that the international exhibition of handmade carpets, being held in Lahore, would attract a large number of buyers from more than 35 countries and also secure business deals worth millions of Dollars.

He was talking to the media after chairing a meeting at the CTI, called to review the arrangements for the 39th World Exhibition of Hand-woven Carpets, to be held at Expo Centre from October 4 to 6, 2023. Ijazur Rehman added that the mega event would also have ample opportunities of business to business (B2B) meetings between foreign buyers and Pakistani exporters, which would definitely strengthen Pakistani handloom carpet industry. He said they would also prefer foreign buyers from emerging markets as orders from these countries were growing faster than those from developed markets in Europe and North America.

He said that Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) was taking all possible steps to attract foreign buyers, however Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) and Pakistani embassies abroad could play a more effective role in this regard.

The exhibition would be more attractive for foreigners coming to Pakistan for the first time, so the government and related institutions should extend maximum technical and financial support in this regard for promotion of Pakistani products," he added.

The CTI chairperson said, "The international exhibition of handmade carpets in Pakistan is a big event in which a large number of foreign buyers from more than 35 countries are expected to participate this year and it is hoped that this year too, multi-million Dollar deals will be signed, which will support this industry and bring valuable foreign exchange for Pakistan."He said that clear instructions have been given to the stall holders in the exhibition to display products with quality and decorative designs so that foreign buyers prefer to do business with Pakistani exporters.

He urged the TDAP and Pakistani embassies abroad to not only guide the relevant associations in such events but also provide technical and financial support from the relevant institutions. He said, "This kind of cooperation will help boost our exports and enable us to strengthen our economy."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Exchange Exports Business Dollar Europe Guide October Sunday Market Media Event All From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, ME ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, MENA Fintech Association launch ..

4 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to est ..

AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to establish &#039;SAFEEN Drydocks&# ..

4 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research In ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research Institute to foster innovation a ..

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acce ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on National Day

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acces ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

13 hours ago
 MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Progra ..

MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Programming Challenge

13 hours ago
 UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir o ..

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir of Qatar on accession anniversa ..

14 hours ago
 Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ce ..

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ceasefire violation

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business