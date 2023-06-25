Carpet exhibition to help secure millions of dollars business: CTI chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ijazur Rehman expressed the hope on Sunday that the international exhibition of handmade carpets, being held in Lahore, would attract a large number of buyers from more than 35 countries and also secure business deals worth millions of Dollars.

He was talking to the media after chairing a meeting at the CTI, called to review the arrangements for the 39th World Exhibition of Hand-woven Carpets, to be held at Expo Centre from October 4 to 6, 2023. Ijazur Rehman added that the mega event would also have ample opportunities of business to business (B2B) meetings between foreign buyers and Pakistani exporters, which would definitely strengthen Pakistani handloom carpet industry. He said they would also prefer foreign buyers from emerging markets as orders from these countries were growing faster than those from developed markets in Europe and North America.

He said that Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) was taking all possible steps to attract foreign buyers, however Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) and Pakistani embassies abroad could play a more effective role in this regard.

The exhibition would be more attractive for foreigners coming to Pakistan for the first time, so the government and related institutions should extend maximum technical and financial support in this regard for promotion of Pakistani products," he added.

The CTI chairperson said, "The international exhibition of handmade carpets in Pakistan is a big event in which a large number of foreign buyers from more than 35 countries are expected to participate this year and it is hoped that this year too, multi-million Dollar deals will be signed, which will support this industry and bring valuable foreign exchange for Pakistan."He said that clear instructions have been given to the stall holders in the exhibition to display products with quality and decorative designs so that foreign buyers prefer to do business with Pakistani exporters.

He urged the TDAP and Pakistani embassies abroad to not only guide the relevant associations in such events but also provide technical and financial support from the relevant institutions. He said, "This kind of cooperation will help boost our exports and enable us to strengthen our economy."