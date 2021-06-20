Carpet exporters demand restoration of zero rated regime

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Pervez Hanif on Sunday urged the government to restore the zero rated regime for five export-oriented sectors.

He said in a media statement issued here that the government should look into carpet sector and facilitate the carpet manufacturers and exporters by allowing zero rated duties on the carpet exports so as to maintain an increasing trend in the country's export sector.

Pervez Hanif also demanded of the authorities concerned to address carpet industry's issues. He urged the government to hold a meeting with all the stakeholders of carpet sector especially those demanding restoration of zero rated regime.

He said payment of refunds should also be made easier and more equitable so that small exporters did not face capital shortage.