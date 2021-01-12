UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Carpet Industry Demands Relief In Sea,air Freight To Boost Exports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Carpet industry demands relief in sea,air freight to boost exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed Tuesday urged the concerned authorities to give carpet industry a special relief both for sea and air freight to help oncrease the volume of exports of the country.

He expressed these views in a Circle Committee Meeting of PCMEA held here at Association's Office in which a number of participants including Azeem Butt, Mian Attiq-ur-Rehman, Anwar Mahmood, Ali Asghar Chawla, Daniyaal Hanif, Faisal Saeed Khan, Muhammad Ali Iftikhar and Ali Manzoor Malik shared their views and presented different suggestions to resolve the issues being faced by carpet industry,said a press release issued by PCMEA here.

Riaz Ahmed was of the view that Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) should support carpet exporters through bearing 80 percent of expenditures of participation in international exhibitions while on the other hand, exporters would spend only twenty percent of the total expenditures.

He also informed the participants that TDAP recently offered them Netherlands as potential country for their carpet industry and if any member is willing PCMEA can further proceed with TDAP in this regard.

He said due to Covid-19 physical exhibition is not workable as Domotex Hannover has cancelled 2021 exhibition and announced their 2022 exhibition will be digital means virtual exhibition.

He also requested the members to share their views for single country exhibition as well as revival of Carpet Industry.

Responding to his query, Senior leader of Association Faisal Saeed said single country exhibition proposal seems good and workable, likewise other members also endorsed that government may be requested as to how we can further work on the single country exhibition.

Riaz Ahmed said PCMEA should have its permanent source of income so that this platform services may be properly utilized for carpet industry.

Later all the members present there unanimously agreed that against each carpet shipment sale precede income a 0.10% will be allocated and credited directly to the PCMEA carpet development fund account for the smooth working of this Institution formed for their rights.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Sale Hannover Circle Netherlands Muhammad Ali May All Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold trilater ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University professor receives US patent

11 minutes ago

Outcomes of PCB Cricket Committee meeting

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

18 minutes ago

Efforts to bring COVID-19 to Pakistan are underway ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.