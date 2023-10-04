Carpet industry needs innovation to boost exports: Motiwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) Chief Executive Officer Zubair Motiwala

said on Wednesday that handmade carpets had a unique identity as a culture of Pakistan

in the world and there was dire need to bring innovation in this sector to boost exports.

He was talking to the media after inaugurating the three-day 39th International Exhibition

of Handmade Carpets organized by the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters

Association (PCMEA) at a local hotel.

As many as 65 stalls have been set up in the exhibition while a large number of foreign

buyers hailing from 25 countries are participating in the exhibition.

TDAP Chief Zubair Motiwala along with PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf

and others made a detailed visit to the stalls in the exhibition and appreciated quality

and beautiful designs of handmade carpets.

Zubair Motiwala said that last year, the export volume of this industry was US $ 72 million

which needed to be increased and "For this, we are offering our financial and technical support.

"

He added that those who had kept alive this industry which was considered to be the hallmark

of Pakistan deserved appreciation and it was a highly specialized sector and this industry was

known in the world as the culture of Pakistan. He said, "It is not that this art will die but

we have to move towards innovation with the changing times. Manufacturers should be

aware of new trends, choose colours and materials according to the demand in

the world and through this the exports can be increased manifold."

Carpet Association's SVC Usman Ashraf said that foreign buyers from 25 countries

were participating in the exhibition and hoped that there will be large-scale export deals

in this three-day exhibition, which will strengthen our industry.

TDAP Secretary Dr Farid Iqbal Qureshi, Director General Punjab Rana Shehzad, Lahore

Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar, PCMEA Chairman

Naeem Khokhar, Vice Chairman Zafar Idris Soleja, and Carpet Training Institute (CTI)

Chairperson Ejazur Rehman were also present.