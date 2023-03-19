UrduPoint.com

Carpet Manufacturers Demand Speedy Measures To Boost Exports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Carpet manufacturers demand speedy measures to boost exports

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMAEA) has stressed the need for taking more effective and speedy measures to enhance overall exports volume and revenue of Pakistan.

Talking to the media here Sunday, Association's Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf said that until the economy was based on exports, Pakistan's prosperity hinged on transforming the economy on export base for which economic and other relevant policies would have to be re-formulated in consultation with stakeholders. There was also a dire need to remove unnecessary obstacles and reduce the cost of agricultural and industrial production to ensure an export-led economy.

He suggested that in order to increase country's exports, a study report of regional and other countries should be prepared, and export promotion responsibilities should be assigned to Pakistani embassies by giving commercial attachés formal export targets, and their performance should also be assessed.

He said there were pavilions of different countries on the superstores established at the major airports of the world where their products were displayed and Pakistan also follow such business promotion strategies, and also make a better use of social media tools to help increase Pakistan's exports. A system should be evolved under one roof for all exporters where fresh graduates could also market Pakistani products as well as conduct research studies to get aware of the trends of different countries, he added.

Usman Ashraf said that Pakistan direly needed to reorganise its export structure that would definitely ensure speedy economic development and its people's prosperity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports Business Social Media Sunday Market Media All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed approves guidelines developed ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed approves guidelines developed by Dubai Sports Council for s ..

24 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss relati ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss relations, latest regional developme ..

39 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches 1 Billion Meals Endow ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign to provide susta ..

54 minutes ago
 24 Dubai companies join Dubai International Chambe ..

24 Dubai companies join Dubai International Chamber&#039;s New Horizons Trade Mi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives President of Syria

UAE President receives President of Syria

2 hours ago
 SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustain ..

SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustainability

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.