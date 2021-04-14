UrduPoint.com
Carpet Sector To Be Patronized For Boosting Exports: PCMAEA

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMAEA) on Tuesday said the government should provide all possible patronage to the export sector in the current difficult situation and in view of this, relief should be given in coming annual budget 2021-22.

These views were expressed by the senior vice chairman of the association Riaz Ahmed while addressing a review meeting held through video link.

Chairperson Carpet Training Institute Pervez Hanif, Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Saeed Khan, Muhammad Akbar Malik, Ejaz-ur-Rehman, Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir, Daniel Hanif, Faisal Saeed Khan and others were also present on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

The difficulties faced by the handloom carpet industry and related artisans were also discussed in detail.

Riaz Ahmed said other countries, including traditional rivals, are earning revenue from the export of handmade carpets and the government should take notice and issue directions in regard to patronizing carpet industry.

He said the government to prepare upcoming budget for the next financial year 2021-21 keeping in view the situation created due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Reiterating his earlier stance, he said facilities and incentives should be givento the export sector.

He hoped that the government to provide relief to the sector upcoming budget and the handloom carpet industry would be facilitated on the line of those countries, who were our traditional foreign rivals in the carpet sector.

