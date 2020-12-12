Carpet Training Institute for focal persons to resolve their issues

Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Pervez Hanif Saturday urged the government to appoint high-powered focal persons for effective links with local carpet industry to resolve their issues

Talking to media here, he added that these focal persons should be bound to submit their monthly reports to the relevant authorities for better result.

Pervez Hanif said the stakeholders should be consulted before formulating policies.

He was of the view that well-conceived policies followed by viable steps can resolve issuesof the export sector effectively.

He also demanded of the Governor State Bank to invite all the office-bearers of the carpet's association to listen to their issues.