Carpets, rugs and mats exports increase record 3.67%

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Carpets, rugs and mats exports during FY 2020-21 grew by 3.67% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 20, carpets, rugs and mats worth $5,487 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $5,293 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 6.44%, Sports goods valuing $26,169 thousand exported as compared to worth $24,585 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Footballs worth $12,539 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $13,797 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Others exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 75.38%.

Others worth $6,512 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of $3,713 thousand of same period of last year.

