UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Carpets, Rugs And Mats Exports Increase Record 3.67%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 02:49 PM

Carpets, rugs and mats exports increase record 3.67%

Carpets, rugs and mats exports during FY 2020-21 grew by 3.67% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Carpets, rugs and mats exports during FY 2020-21 grew by 3.67% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 20, carpets, rugs and mats worth $5,487 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $5,293 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 6.44%, Sports goods valuing $26,169 thousand exported as compared to worth $24,585 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Footballs worth $12,539 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $13,797 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Others exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 75.38%.

Others worth $6,512 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of $3,713 thousand of same period of last year.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exports Same July From

Recent Stories

Claims of Russia's Involvement in Situation Around ..

44 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

2 minutes ago

Defence Day recalls national unity, military prepa ..

2 minutes ago

FM calls for deeper cooperation between Pakistan, ..

12 minutes ago

Kremlin Hopes for Dialogue With Germany on Substan ..

2 minutes ago

Sales tax reduced on 29 services:notification

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.