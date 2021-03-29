Carpets, Rugs, Mats exports grew by 7.24%

Carpets, Rugs and Mats exports during first eight months of FY 2020-21 grew by 7.24 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Carpets, Rugs and Mats exports during first eight months of FY 2020-21 grew by 7.24 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Feb 20-21, Carpets, Rugs and Mats worth US $ 47,548 thousand were exported this year as compared to the exports of US $ 44,339 thousand same period during last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Others were increased by 21.97 percent, worth US $ 42,145 thousand exported as compared to last year which was US $ 34,553 in same period.

Meanwhile, Other manufactures group exports were increase by 2.55 per cent, worth US $ 2,208,803 thousand which were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports valuing US $ 2,153,935 thousand of same period last year.

During the period under view, exports of Ready made garments were increase by 2.56 per cent, worth US $ 2,011,505 thousand exported as compared to last year worth US $ 1,961,293 thousand in same period.

