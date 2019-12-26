UrduPoint.com
Carpets, Rugs & Mats Exports Increases 4.14% In First Five Months Of FY 2019-20

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Carpets, Rugs & Mats exports from the country during first quarter of current financial year grew by 4.41% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November 2019, Carpets, Rugs & Mats worth $29,465 million was exported as compared to the exports of $28,293 million of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Footballs increased by 14.73%, valuing $61,118 million exported as compared to worth $70,123 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Others sports goods worth $20,924 million were also exported in first quarter of current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $19,803 million of same period of last year.

