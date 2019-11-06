Carpets, Rugs & Mats exports increases 9.60% in first quarter of FY 2019-20

(@imziishan)

Carpets, Rugs & Mats exports from the country during first quarter of current financial year grew by 9.60% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Carpets, Rugs & Mats exports from the country during first quarter of current financial year grew by 9.60% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-September 2019, Carpets, Rugs & Mats worth $16,684 million was exported as compared to the exports of $15,223 million of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Footballs increased by 13.59%, valuing $42,074 million exported as compared to worth $97,041 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Others sports goods worth $12,474 million were also exported in first quarter of current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $11,427 million of same period of last year.

\395