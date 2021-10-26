Carpets, Rugs, Mats exports witness record 47.33 % increase

The Carpets, Rugs and Mats exports during the first three months of the fiscal year 2021-22 grew up by 47.33 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Carpets, Rugs and Mats exports during the first three months of the fiscal year 2021-22 grew up by 47.33 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Sep 2021, Carpets, Rugs and Mats worth US $ 6,727 thousand was exported as compared to exports worth US $ 4,566 thousand during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Tanned was increased by 41.30 percent, worth of US $ 15,792 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 11,176 thousand of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, sports goods exports also increased by 28 percent as the exports during the current fiscal year were recorded at worth US $ 27,335 thousand as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 21,356 thousand.

During the period under review, Footballs exports increased by 33.86 percent, worth US $ 14,486 thousand exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing the US $ 10,598 thousand of the same period of last year.