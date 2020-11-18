Cars production decreases 14.36% during July-October 2020-21

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The production of cars in the country has witnessed a decrease of 14.36 percent during the first four months of current financial year 2020-21 compared to corresponding period of last year.

During the July-October 2020, as many as 39,175 cars were manufacture against the production of 45,745 units, showing negative growth of 14.36 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The production of Honda cars went up by 48.63 percent from 5,408 units to 8,038 units during the months under review whereas the production of Suzuki Swift also rose by 1.98 percent from 654 units to 667 units.

The production of Toyota Corolla decline from 8,284 units to 4,907 units, showing decreased of 40.76 percent, it added.

The production of Suzuki Cultus also decreased from 5,194 units to 3,841 units, witnessing decrease of 26.04 percent while the production of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 43.36 percent from 6,065 units to 3,435 units during July-October 2020.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan dipped by16.28 percent from 3,378 units to 2,828 units whereas the production of Suzuki Alto also decreased from 16,762 units to 6,453 units, witnessing decrease of 61.50 percent, the data added.

