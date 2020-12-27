UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cars Production Decreases 3.73% During July-November 2020-21

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 02:40 PM

Cars production decreases 3.73% during July-November 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The production of cars in the country has witnessed a decrease of 3.73 percent during the first five months of current financial year 2020-21 compared to corresponding period of last year.

During the July-November 2020, as many as 50,527 cars were manufacture against the production of 52,489 units, showing negative growth of 3.73 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The production of Honda cars went up by 73.78 percent from 5,885 units to 10,227 units during the months under review whereas the production of Suzuki Swift however declined by 6.19 percent from 759 units to 712 units.

The production of Toyota Corolla decline from 10,090 units to 6,611 units, showing decreased of 34.47 percent, it added.

The production of Suzuki Cultus also decreased from 5,923 units to 5,594 units, witnessing decrease of 5.55 percent while the production of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 40.67 percent from 6,356 units to 3,771 units during July-November 2020.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan dipped by 9.22 percent from 3,501 units to 3,178 units whereas the production of Suzuki Alto also decreased from 19,975 units to 9,120 units, witnessing decrease of 54.34 percent, the data added.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Honda Bolan 2020 From Suzuki Toyota

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General prohibits posting of video of ..

16 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Dubai Government&#039 ..

1 hour ago

UAEU research team extracts date seed oil to make ..

2 hours ago

EAD wins &#039;Outstanding Contribution to Biodive ..

2 hours ago

DEWA’s work on sustainability attracts internati ..

3 hours ago

EU countries start COVID-19 vaccination campaign

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.