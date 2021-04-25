Cars production increases 20.09% during July-March 2020-21

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The production of cars in the country has witnessed an increase of 20.09 percent during the nine months of current financial year 2020-21 compared to corresponding period of last year.

During the July-March (2020-21), as many as 106,439 cars were manufacture against the production of 88,628 units, showing growth of 20.09 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The production of Honda cars went up by 64.95 percent from 11,188 units to 18,455 units during the months under review whereas the production of Suzuki Swift also rose by 40.47 percent from 1,292 units to 1,815 units.

However, the production of Toyota Corolla decline from 21,240 units to 13,259 units, showing decreased of 37.57 percent, it added.

The production of Suzuki Cultus increased from 10,312 units to 11,689 units, witnessing increase of 13.35 percent while the production of Suzuki Wagon-R also witnessed an increase of 7.79 percent from 6,991 units to 7,536 units during July-March.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan surge by 58.82 percent from 4,151 units to 6,593 units whereas the production of Suzuki Alto decreased from 33,454 units to 25,181 units, witnessing decrease of 24.72 percent, the data added.

