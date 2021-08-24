Cars production increases 85% during July 2021-22

The production of cars in the country has witnessed an increase of 85.08 percent during the first month of current financial year 2021-22 as compared to corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The production of cars in the country has witnessed an increase of 85.08 percent during the first month of current financial year 2021-22 as compared to corresponding period of last year.

During the July 2021-22, as many as 15,325 cars were manufacture against the production of 8,280 units, showing growth of 85.08 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The production of Toyota Corolla cars went up by 43.11 percent from 1,561 units to 2,234 units during the month under review whereas the production of Suzuki Swift also rose by 213.11 percent from 61 units to 191 units.

However, the production of Honda cars decline from 2,193 units to 1,856 units, showing decreased of 15.

36 percent, it added.

Similarly, the newly launched Toyota Yaris also witnessed increase as its production jumped to 1,947 units in the month under review from 1,879 units in July 2020.

Production of Suzuki Cultus increased from 1,428 units to 3,051 units, witnessing increase of 113.65 percent while the production of Suzuki Wagon-R also witnessed an increase of 385.66 percent from 300 units to 1,457 units during July 2021.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan declined by 45.75 percent from 730 units to 396 units whereas the production of Suzuki Alto increased from 128 units to 3,893 units, witnessing growth of 2941.40 percent, the data added.

