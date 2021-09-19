UrduPoint.com

Cars Production Witness 111% Increase In Two Months Of FY 2021-22

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 01:10 PM

Cars production witness 111% increase in two months of FY 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The production of cars in the country has witnessed an increase of 111.67 percent during the first two months of current financial year 2021-22 as compared to corresponding period of last year.

During the July-August (2021-22), as many as 32,718 cars were manufacture against the production of 15,457 units, showing growth of 111.67 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The production of Honda cars went up by 9.63 percent from 4,058 units to 4,449 units during the months under review whereas the production of Suzuki Swift also increases to 382 units from 165 units during last year.

Similarly, the production of Toyota Corolla rose from 3,519 units to 3,864 units, showing increase of 9.80 percent, it added.

The production of Suzuki Cultus increased from 2,388 units to 5,958 units, witnessing increase of 149.49 percent while the production of Suzuki Wagon-R also witnessed an increase of 301.91 percent from 783 units to 3,147 units during July-August.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan surge by 25.45 percent from 1,269 units to 1,592 units whereas the production of Suzuki Alto went up from 878 units to 8,445 units, witnessing increase of 861.84 percent, the data added.

