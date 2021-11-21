Cars production witness 70% increase in 4 months: PAMA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :The production of cars in the country has witnessed an increase of 70.86 percent during the first four months of current financial year 2021-22 as compared to corresponding period of last year.

During the July-October (2021-22), as many as 74,952 cars were manufacture against the production of 43,865 units, showing growth of 70.86 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The production of Honda cars went up by 25.21 percent from 8,341 units to 10,444 units during the months under review whereas the production of Toyota Corolla increased to 9,937 units from 4,928 units during last year.

The production of newly launched Toyota Yaris also rose by 2.

31 percent to 9,277 units from 9,067 units while the production of Suzuki Swift however decreased from 810 units to 489 units, showing decline of 39.62 percent, it added.

The production of Suzuki Cultus increased from 4,079 units to 11,454 units, witnessing increase of 180.80 percent while the production of Suzuki Wagon-R also witnessed an increase of 85.31percent from 3,658 units to 6,779 units during July-October.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan surge by 64.56 percent from 2,438 units to 4,012 units whereas the production of Suzuki Alto went up from 10,544 units to 20,773 units, witnessing increase of 97 percent, the data added.

