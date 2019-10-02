UrduPoint.com
Cars' Sale And Production Falls Over 40pc Each In August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:59 PM

The sales and production of cars dipped by 40.69 percent and 40.83 percent respectively during August 2019 compared to corresponding month of last year, according to data of Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA)

During the month of August 2019, as many as 9,126 cars were sold against the sale of 15,389 units while the production of cars decreased from 17,977 units to 10,636 units, showing negative growth of 40.69 and 40.83 percent respectively.

Among cars, the sale of Honda cars went down by 68.36 percent from 3,496 units in August last year to 1,106 units in same month of current year while Suzuki Swift sale also dipped by 53.80 percent from 355 units to 164 units during August 2019.

The sale of Toyota Corolla went down from 4,202 units to 1,727 units, showing decreased of 58.90 percent, the data revealed.

Similarly, the sale of Suzuki Cultus also went down from 1380 units to 1289 units, witnessing decreased of 6.59 percent while the sale of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 73.67 percent from 2450 units to 645 units during August 2019.

Meanwhile, the sale of Suzuki Mehran production of which has been suspended by Pak Suzuki was recorded 389 units against 2,318 units in August 2018.

The sale of Suzuki Bolan also witnessed sharp decline of 69.41 percent from 1,213 units to 371 whereas the sale of newly launched Suzuki Alto was recorded at 3,435 units in August 2019.

On the other hand, the production of Honda cars went down by 67.14 percent from 3,497 units to 1,149 units during the period under review whereas the production of Suzuki Swift also dipped by 79.25 percent from 429 units to 89 units during August 2019.

The production of Toyota Corolla witnessed a sharp decline from 4,152 units to 2,481 units, showing decreased of 40.24 percent, it added.

The production of Suzuki Cultus also decreased from 1,566 units to 1,007 units, witnessing decrease of 35.69 percent while the production of Suzuki Wagon R witnessed a sharp decline of 43.85 percent from 2718 units and 1526 units during August 2019.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Mehran, which has been suspended by Pak Suzuki, was recorded 389 units against 2,318 units in August 2018 whereas the production of Suzuki Bolan also witnessed sharp decline of 41.08 percent from 1638 units to 965 units during August 2019...\395

