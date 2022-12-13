UrduPoint.com

Cars' Sale Decreases 38% In 5 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Cars' sale decreases 38% in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The sale of cars during the first five months of current fiscal year 2022-23, has dropped by 38.93 percent as compared to the same months of last year, a latest data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

According to the data, as many as 55,144 cars were sold during July-November 2022-23 as opposed to 90,303 units during July-November 2021-22.

The breakup figures showed that 7,925 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding period of the year 2022-23 as compared to the sale of 13,215 units last year, thus showing a dip of 40.03 percent.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars' sale also decreased by 57.51 percent as it went down to 10,186 units current year from 23,975 units in the same period of previous year.

However, Suzuki Swift's sale went up by 1053.93 percent as its sale increased to 5,712 units from 495 units last year.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus decreased to 4,088 units during current year, whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 13,105 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 2,899 units from 8,768 units in same period of last year.

Suzuki Alto's sale also witnessed a sharp decline of 10.66 percent from 23,193 units to 20,719 units during the months under review, whereas the sale of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 1,973 units as opposed to sale of 5,201 units in same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sale Honda Same Bolan From Suzuki

Recent Stories

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

21 minutes ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

1 hour ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

1 hour ago
 Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing ..

Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

1 hour ago
 vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb ..

Vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb Camera System and a Trendy St ..

1 hour ago
 Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most aff ..

Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most affected Sindh Districts

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.