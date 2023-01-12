UrduPoint.com

Cars' Sale Decreases 39% In 6 Months

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Cars' sale decreases 39% in 6 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The sale of cars during the first six months of current fiscal year 2022-23, has dropped by 39.96 percent as compared to the same months of last year, a latest data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

According to the data, as many as 68,900 cars were sold during July-December 2022-23 as opposed to 114,774 units during July- December 2021-22.

The breakup figures showed that 8,906 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding period of the year 2022-23 as compared to the sale of 17,620 units last year, thus showing a dip of 49.45 percent.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars' sale also decreased by 58.57 percent as it went down to 12,065 units current year from 29,126 units in the same period of previous year.

However, Suzuki Swift's sale went up by 1335.81 percent as its sale increased to 7,136 units from 497 units last year.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus decreased to 5,143 units during current year, whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 14,516 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 3,769 units from 11,629 units in same period of last year.

Suzuki Alto's sale also witnessed a sharp decline of 14.74 percent from 32,388 units to 27,614 units during the months under review, whereas the sale of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 2,436 units as opposed to sale of 6,241 units in same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sale Honda Same Bolan December From Suzuki

Recent Stories

Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imr ..

Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imran Khan make govt

35 minutes ago
 The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner ..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) ann ..

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan to handover chair of G-77, China to Cuba ..

Pakistan to handover chair of G-77, China to Cuba today

2 hours ago
 Following presidential directive, Mansour bin Zaye ..

Following presidential directive, Mansour bin Zayed appoints COP28 UAE President ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on 2-day official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on 2-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.