Cars' sale decreases 43% in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The sale of cars during the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2022-23, has dropped by 43.12 percent as compared to the same months of last year, the latest data released by the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

According to the data, as many as 74,933 cars were sold during July-January 2022-23 as opposed to 131,759 units during July-January 2021-22.

The breakup figures showed that 10,526 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding period of the year 2022-23 as compared to the sale of 21,266 units last year, thus showing a dip of 50.50 percent.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales also decreased by 60.22 percent as it went down to 13,784 units the current year from 34,654 units in the same period of the previous year.

However, Suzuki Swift's sales went up by 1437.22 percent as sales increased to 7,640 units from 497 units last year.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus decreased to 5,686 units during the current year, whereas during the same period last year, the sale was recorded at 15,688 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 4,440 units from 13,166 units in the same period of last year.

Suzuki Alto's sales also witnessed a sharp decline of 23.70 percent from 36,252 units to 27,658 units during the months under review, whereas the sale of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 2,992 units as opposed to the sale of 7,197 units in the same period of last year.