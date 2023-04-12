Close
Cars' Sale Decreases 50.30% In 9 Months

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Cars' sale decreases 50.30% in 9 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The sale of cars during the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2022-23, has dropped by 50.30 per cent as compared to the same months of last year, the latest data released by the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

According to the data, as many as 85,776 cars were sold during July-March 2022-23 as opposed to 172,612 units during July-March 2021-22.

The breakup figures showed that 12,381 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding period of the year 2022-23 as compared to the sale of 28,830 units last year, thus showing a dip of 57.05 per cent.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales also decreased by 63.39 per cent as it went down to 15,994 units the current year from 43,695 units in the same period of the previous year.

However, Suzuki Swift's sales went up by 1627.16 per cent as sales increased to 8,584 units from 497 units last year.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus decreased to 6,233 units during the current year, whereas during the same period last year, the sale was recorded at 17,686 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 5,022 units from 16,916 units in the same period of last year.

Suzuki Alto's sales also witnessed a sharp decline of 42.25 per cent from 53,241 units to 30,744 units during the months under review, whereas the sale of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 3,865 units as opposed to the sale of 9,562 units in the same period of last year.

