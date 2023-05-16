UrduPoint.com

Cars' Sale Decreases 53.65% In 10 Months

Published May 16, 2023

Cars' sale decreases 53.65% in 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The sale of cars during the first ten months of the current fiscal year 2022-23, has dropped by 53.65 per cent as compared to the same months of last year, the data released by the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

According to the data, as many as 88,620 cars were sold during July-April 2022-23 as opposed to 191,238 units during July-April 2021-22.

The breakup figures showed that 12,540 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding period of the year 2022-23 as compared to the sale of 29,095 units last year, thus showing a dip of 56.89 per cent.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales also decreased by 64.44 per cent as it went down to 17,001 units the current year from 47,812 units in the same period of the previous year.

However, Suzuki Swift's sales went up by 215.12 per cent as sales increased to 8,729 units from 2,770 units last year.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus decreased to 6,410 units during the current year, whereas during the same period last year, the sale was recorded at 19,431 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 5,121 units from 18,739 units in the same period of last year.

Suzuki Alto's sales also witnessed a sharp decline of 45.81 per cent from 58,250 units to 31,564 units during the months under review, whereas the sale of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 4,028 units as opposed to the sale of 10,422 units in the same period of last year.

