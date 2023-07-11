Open Menu

Cars' Sale Decreases By 58.65 % During FY 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 08:03 PM

The sale of cars witnessed a decrease of 58.65 per cent during the fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to the sale of fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) on Tuesday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The sale of cars witnessed a decrease of 58.65 per cent during the fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to the sale of fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) on Tuesday said.

According to the data, as many as 96,812 cars were sold during July-June 2022-23 as opposed to 234,180 units during July-June 2021-22.

The breakup figures showed that 12,823 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding period of the year 2022-23 as compared to the sale of 35,197 units last year, thus showing a dip of 63.56 per cent.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales also decreased by 66.67 per cent as it went down to 18,838 units from 56,528 units in the same period of the previous year.

However, Suzuki Swift's sales went up by 50.87 per cent as sales increased to 9,339 units from 6,190 units last year.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus decreased to 6,956 units during the period under review, whereas during the same period last year, the sale was recorded at 23,169 units while the sale of Suzuki Wagon-R also decreased to 5,434 units from 23,131 units.

Suzuki Alto's sales also witnessed a sharp decline of 50.30 per cent from 71,198 units to 35,379 units during the year under review, whereas the sale of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 4,447 units as opposed to the sale of 12,361 units in the same period of last year.

