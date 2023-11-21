Open Menu

Cars' Sale Drops 47% During Jul-Oct

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Cars' sale drops 47% during Jul-Oct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The sale of cars during the first four months of the current financial year 2023-24 has dropped by 47.4 per cent as compared to the same months of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 20,871 cars were sold during the months under review as opposed to 39,700 units in the same months of last year.

The breakup figures showed that 2,239 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-October 2023-24 as compared to the sale of 6,416 units during July-October 2022-23.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris car sales also declined by 51 per cent as it went down to 4,032 units from 8,253 units in the previous year.

Suzuki Swift’s sales also decreased by 55 per cent as its sales went down to 1,576 units from 3,466 units last year.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus declined to 1,142 units during the first four months of the current year, whereas during the same months last year, the sale was recorded at 2,952 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 1,160 units from 2,181 units last year.

Suzuki Alto's sales also witnessed a sharp decline of 30 per cent from 13,464 units to 9,362 units during the current year, whereas the sales of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 684 units as opposed to sales of 1,469 units in the same month of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Car Sale Honda Same Bolan From Suzuki

Recent Stories

Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations wi ..

Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations with all neighbouring countries: ..

10 minutes ago
 Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28 ..

Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28-year marriage

15 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals agai ..

Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals against convictions in Avenfield, ..

1 hour ago
 Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

15 hours ago
 Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

15 hours ago
 Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elec ..

Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elections: Caretaker Minister for ..

15 hours ago
 Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, s ..

Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, says coach Rangnick

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business