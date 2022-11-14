UrduPoint.com

Cars' Sale Drops 47% In 4 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Cars' sale drops 47% in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The sale of cars during the first four months of current fiscal year 2022-23, has dropped by 47.03 percent as compared to the same quarter of last year, a latest data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) on Wednesday.

According to the data, as many as 39,700 cars were sold during the period under review as opposed to 74,952 units in the same period of last year.

The breakup figures showed that 6,416 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding period of the year 2022-23 as compared to the sale of 10,444 units last year, thus showing a dip of 38.56 percent.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars' sale also decreased by 57.04 percent as it went down to 8,253 units current year from 19,214 units in the same period of previous year.

However, Suzuki Swift's sale went up by 608.79 percent as its sale increased to 3,466 units from 489 units last year.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus decreased to 2,952 units during current year, whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 11,454 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 2,181 units from 6,779 units in same period of last year.

Suzuki Alto's sale also witnessed a sharp decline of 35.18 percent from 20,773 units to 13,464 units during the months under review, whereas the sale of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 1,469 units as opposed to sale of 4,012 units in same period of last year.

