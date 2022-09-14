UrduPoint.com

Cars' Sale Drops 49% In 2 Months

Published September 14, 2022

Cars' sale drops 49% in 2 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The sale of cars during the first two months of current fiscal year 2022-23 (July-August) has dropped by 49.80 percent as compared to the same months of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 19,358 cars were sold during the months under review as opposed to 38,568 units in the same period of last year.

The breakup figures showed that 3,844 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding period of the year 2022-23 as compared to the sale of 4,426 units last year, thus showing a dip of 13.14 percent.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars' sale also decreased by 48.42 percent as it went down to 4,635 units current year from 8,987 units in the same period of previous year.

However, Suzuki Swift's sale went up by 125.06 percent as its sale increased to 853 units from 379 units last year, whereas the sale of Hyundai Elantra also increased from 415 units to 581 units.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus decreased to 1,072 units during current year, whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 7,058 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 647 units from 3,810 units in same period of last year.

Suzuki Alto's sale also witnessed a sharp decline of 37.96 percent from 11,141 units to 6,911 units during the months under review, whereas the sale of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 580 units as opposed to sale of 2,047 units in same period of last year.

