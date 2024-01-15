Open Menu

Cars' Sale Drops 55% During Jul-Dec

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The sale of cars during the first six months of the current financial year 2023-24 has dropped by 55.50 per cent as compared to the same months of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 30,662 cars were sold during the months under review as opposed to 68,912 units in the same months of last year.

The breakup figures showed that 3,938 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-December 2023-24 as compared to the sale of 8,906 units during July-December 2022-23.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris car sales also declined by 56.24 per cent as it went down to 5,279 units from 12,065 units in the previous year.

Suzuki Swift’s sales also decreased by 68.75 per cent as its sales went down to 2,230 units from 7,136 units last year.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus declined to 1,908 units during the first six months of the current year, whereas during the same months last year, the sale was recorded at 5,143 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 1,829 units from 3,769 units last year.

Suzuki Alto's sales also witnessed a sharp decline of 50.69 per cent from 27,614 units to 13,614 units during the current year, whereas the sales of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 1,179 units as opposed to sales of 2,436 units in the same month of last year.

