Cars' Sale Drops 55% During Jul-Dec
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The sale of cars during the first six months of the current financial year 2023-24 has dropped by 55.50 per cent as compared to the same months of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.
According to the data, as many as 30,662 cars were sold during the months under review as opposed to 68,912 units in the same months of last year.
The breakup figures showed that 3,938 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-December 2023-24 as compared to the sale of 8,906 units during July-December 2022-23.
Toyota Corolla and Yaris car sales also declined by 56.24 per cent as it went down to 5,279 units from 12,065 units in the previous year.
Suzuki Swift’s sales also decreased by 68.75 per cent as its sales went down to 2,230 units from 7,136 units last year.
Sale of Suzuki Cultus declined to 1,908 units during the first six months of the current year, whereas during the same months last year, the sale was recorded at 5,143 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 1,829 units from 3,769 units last year.
Suzuki Alto's sales also witnessed a sharp decline of 50.69 per cent from 27,614 units to 13,614 units during the current year, whereas the sales of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 1,179 units as opposed to sales of 2,436 units in the same month of last year.
Recent Stories
Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..
Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates9 minutes ago
-
GDP of China's Guangzhou to surpass 3 trln yuan in 20239 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 20244 hours ago
-
AI to impact 60% of advanced economy jobs: IMF's Georgieva4 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 20244 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open slightly higher5 hours ago
-
Consultation with stakeholders inevitable to promote skilled workforce19 hours ago
-
SCCI voices concern over increasing environmental pollution21 hours ago
-
Exporters urged to capture Kyrgyz pharmaceutical market21 hours ago
-
'PFC playing active role in furniture industry's progress '21 hours ago