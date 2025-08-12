Open Menu

Cars' Sale Increase 21.82% In July 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Cars' sale increase 21.82% in July 2025

The sale of cars during the first month of the current financial year 2025-26 has increased by 21.82 percent as compared to the same month of last year, said Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) on Tuesday

According to the data, as many as 7,135 cars were sold during the month under review as opposed to 5,857 units in the same month of last year.

The breakup figures showed that 1,143 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the month under review as compared to the sale of 790 units last year.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales also increased by 118.62 percent as it went up to 2,418 units from 1,106 units in July of the previous year.

Suzuki Swift’s sales also surged by 3.98 percent as its sale increased to 522 units from 502 units last year.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus increased to 239 units during the first month of the current year, whereas during the same month last year, the sale was recorded at 96 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR decreased to 25 units from 139 units last year.

Suzuki Alto's sales also witnessed a decrease of 18.89 percent from 2,869 units to 2,327 units during the current year.

Meanwhile, 24 units of the newly launched Dewan Honri-VE electric vehicle were sold in July 2025.

More Stories From Business