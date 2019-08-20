Cars sale plunges 42% in July

Sale of cars in the country plunged by 42% to 10,968 units in July 2019 as compared to the sale of 18,875 cars in same month of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : Sale of cars in the country plunged by 42% to 10,968 units in July 2019 as compared to the sale of 18,875 cars in same month of last year.

According to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA), sale of Honda cars in the country went down by 68% to 1,452 units in July this year against 4,609 units in same month of last year.

Suzuki Swift car's sale also fell sharply to 174 units from 484 units in July 2018 while that of Toyota Corrola plunged by 56.61% to 1,981 units in the month against 4,566 units in July last year.

Among cars with capacity of 1000 cc and lower, the sale of Suzuki Cultus also went down to 1,208 units from 1,661 units while that of Suzuki Wagon R witnessed a sharp decline of 70% as it went down to only 843 units in July 2019 against 2,772 units in same month of last year.

Similarly sale of Suzuki Mehran, production of which has been suspended by Pak Suzuki was recorded 394 units against 3,437 units in July 2018.

Suzuki Bolan also witnessed sharp decline in sale from 1,346 units to 332 units whereas, the sale of newly launched Suzuki Alto was recorded at 4,584 units in July 2019.