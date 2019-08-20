UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cars Sale Plunges 42% In July

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:42 PM

Cars sale plunges 42% in July

Sale of cars in the country plunged by 42% to 10,968 units in July 2019 as compared to the sale of 18,875 cars in same month of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Sale of cars in the country plunged by 42% to 10,968 units in July 2019 as compared to the sale of 18,875 cars in same month of last year.

According to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA), sale of Honda cars in the country went down by 68% to 1,452 units in July this year against 4,609 units in same month of last year.

Suzuki Swift car's sale also fell sharply to 174 units from 484 units in July 2018 while that of Toyota Corrola plunged by 56.61% to 1,981 units in the month against 4,566 units in July last year.

Among cars with capacity of 1000 cc and lower, the sale of Suzuki Cultus also went down to 1,208 units from 1,661 units while that of Suzuki Wagon R witnessed a sharp decline of 70% as it went down to only 843 units in July 2019 against 2,772 units in same month of last year.

Similarly sale of Suzuki Mehran, production of which has been suspended by Pak Suzuki was recorded 394 units against 3,437 units in July 2018.

Suzuki Bolan also witnessed sharp decline in sale from 1,346 units to 332 units whereas, the sale of newly launched Suzuki Alto was recorded at 4,584 units in July 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Car Sale Honda Same Bolan July 2018 2019 From Suzuki Toyota Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited

Recent Stories

Incorporating biosecurity in higher education curr ..

16 minutes ago

Emirati women to scale peak of empowerment during ..

16 minutes ago

South Africa to Consider Modular Nuclear Technolog ..

36 seconds ago

Gold price gains Rs 500, traded at Rs 88,500 per t ..

37 seconds ago

Toll from attack on Burkina military base rises to ..

39 seconds ago

Spain to send ship to get migrants stuck on charit ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.