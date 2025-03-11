Cars' Sale, Production Up By 44.62%, 41.62% Respectively During 8 Months
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The sale and production of cars in the country witnessed an increase of 44.62 and 41.62 percent respectively during the first eight months of current fiscal year 2024-25 as compared to corresponding period of last year.
During the July-February 2024-25, as many as 67,135 cars were sold against the sale of 46,419 units while the production of cars increased from 48,408 units to 68,558 units, showing growth of 44.62 and 41.62 percent respectively, said Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) on Tuesday..
Among cars, the sale of Honda cars increased by 63.05 percent from 6,520 units during last year to 10,265 units during current year while Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris cars sale also grew by 58.74 percent from 9,183 units to 13,602 units.
The sale of Suzuki Swift went up from 3,445 units to 5,295 units, showing an increase of 66.93 percent whereas the sale of Suzuki Bolan increased to 3,160 units from 1,497 units.
The sale of Suzuki Cultus decrease to 1,887 units from 2,501 during last year whereas the sale of Suzuki Wagon-R also dipped to 1,608 units from 2,285 units
.
Meanwhile, the sale of Suzuki Alto witnessed an increase of 50.31 percent from 19,761 units against 28,194 units.
On the other hand, the production of Honda cars went up by 34.49 percent from 7,615 units to 10,065 units during the months under review whereas the production of Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris cars also increased by 59.67 percent from 9,044 units to 13,839 units.
The production of Suzuki Swift also rose from 3,726 units to 5,438 units, showing decline of 52.97 percent whereas the production of Suzuki Cultus increased to 1,880 units during the months under review from 1,590 units.
The production of Suzuki Wagon-R also increased to 1,543 units this year from 826 units during last year, it added.
Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan rose by 90.43 percent from 1,258 units to 2,030 units this year, whereas the production of Suzuki Alto also rose from 23,468 units last year to 28,334 units, witnessing increase of 22.73 percent, the data added.
