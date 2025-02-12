Open Menu

Cars' Sale, Production Up By 51.48%, 45.49% Respectively During 7 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The sale and production of cars in the country witnessed an increase of 51.48 and 45.49 percent respectively during the first seven months of current fiscal year 2024-25 as compared to corresponding period of last year.

During the July-January 2024-25, as many as 58,266 cars were sold against the sale of 38,464 units while the production of cars increased from 40,404 units to 58,785 units, showing growth of 51.48 and 45.49 percent respectively, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

Among cars, the sale of Honda cars increased by 63.05 percent from 5,145 units during last year to 8,389 units during current year while Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris cars sale also grew by 58.74 percent from 7,422 units to 11,782 units.

The sale of Suzuki Swift went up from 2,782 units to 4,644 units, showing an increase of 66.93 percent whereas the sale of Suzuki Bolan increased to 3,151 units from 1,314 units.

The sale of Suzuki Cultus decrease to 1,605 units from 2,181 during last year whereas the sale of Suzuki Wagon-R also dipped to 1,401 units from 2,149 units

.

Meanwhile, the sale of Suzuki Alto witnessed an increase of 50.31 percent from 16,388 units against 24,633 units.

On the other hand, the production of Honda cars went up by 34.49 percent from 6,117 units to 8,227 units during the months under review whereas the production of Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris cars also increased by 59.67 percent from 7,368 units to 11,765 units.

The production of Suzuki Swift also rose from 3,141 units to 4,805 units, showing decline of 52.97 percent whereas the production of Suzuki Cultus increased to 1,591 units during the months under review from 1,350 units.

The production of Suzuki Wagon-R also increased to 1,376 units this year from 729 units during last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan rose by 90.43 percent from 1,066 units to 2,030 units this year, whereas the production of Suzuki Alto also rose from 19,814 units last year to 24,318 units, witnessing increase of 22.73 percent, the data added.

