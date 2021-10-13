Cars' sale, production up by 80.55%, 87.67% respectively in 1st quarter of FY 2021

The sale and production of cars witnessed an increase of 80.55 percent and 87.67 percent respectively during the first quarter of financial year 2021-22 as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The sale and production of cars witnessed an increase of 80.55 percent and 87.67 percent respectively during the first quarter of financial year 2021-22 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 57,539 cars were sold against the sale of 31,868 units while the production of cars increased from 27,574 units to 51,750 units, showing growth of 80.55 and 87.67 percent respectively, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) data.

Among cars, the sale of Honda cars went up by 20.20 percent from 6,483 units in last year to 7,793 units during current year while Suzuki Swift sale dipped by 26.03 percent from 630 units to 466 units during this year.

The sale of Toyota Corolla however rose from 3,614 units to 6,596 units, showing an increase of 82.51 percent, the data revealed whereas the sale of newly launched Toyota Yaris also increased by 20.48 percent from 6,009 units to 7,240 units.

Similarly, the sale of Suzuki Cultus going up from 3,263 units to 10,114 units, witnessing an increase of 209.96 percent while the sale of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp increase of 123.08 percent from 2,460 units to 5,488 units during the period under review.

The sale of Suzuki Bolan also increased from 1,758 units to 2,941 units, whereas the sale of Suzuki Alto was recorded at 15,681 units as compared to 7,651 units during last year (2020-21).

On the other hand, the production of Honda cars increased by 22.04 percent from 6,319 units to 7,712 units during the period under review whereas the production of Suzuki Swift witnessed a sharp decline of 34.30 percent from 586 units to 385 units during three months of FY 2021-22.

The production of Toyota Corolla rose from 3,600 units to 6,450 units whereas the production of newly launched Toyota Yaris also increased to 6,538 units during the period under review as compared to 5,945 units during last year, it said.

The production of Suzuki Cultus going up from 3,251 units to 8,745 units, witnessing increase of 168.99 percent while the production of Suzuki Wagon-R also witnessed a sharp increase of 137.66 percent from 2,084 units to 4,953 units during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan increased from 2,071 units to 2,401 units while the production of Suzuki Alto also increased from 3,718 units to 13,391 units.

